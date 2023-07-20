What Kwami Sefa Kayi said that made Kwaku Yeboah 'storm' Peace FM studio

Dan Kwaku Yeboah, the Communications Director of the Local Organizing Committee of the 2023 African Games had a reason to make an appearance on the Wednesday, July 19 edition of Peace FM’s Kokrokoo program after the host of the show, Kwami Sefa Kayi tabled certain questions about the hosting of the sports festival by Ghana.

Kwami Sefa Kayi had raised some questions about the prudency of embarking on such a capital-intensive venture when countries with superior economic standings like Australia were pulling out of major tournaments due to economic reasons.



“Australia have pulled out of the Commonwealth Games so Ghana should also pull out or? I want to start a discussion on whether Ghana should pull out or not. Even the rich have pulled out, what about us?” he quizzed.



However, Sefa Kayi’s harmless questions were misreported to Dan Kwaku Yeboah who claimed to have risen out of his bed to storm the studio.



When handed the chance to speak, Dan Kwaku Yeboah outlined reasons support his stance that it will be in the country’s interest to host the tournament.



Aside the economic benefits, Kwaku Yeboah believes that hosting the African Games will help address the challenges in the sports infrastructure space.

“I’m a member of the LOC for the 2023 African Games. I was in bed when I received a call that Chairman said we should cancel the competition. So I woke up from sleep and decided to rush to my boss and explain things.



“I was told you claim Australia has pulled out of the Commonwealth Game so if the rich people are running away then we also should. It’s a valid point but Australia has hosted the commonwealth five times, this would have been their sixth but for us, this is the first time we are hosting,” he said.



Tackling a question from Nana Akomea of the NPP on the cost-benefit analysis of hosting such a tournament, Dan Kwaku Yeboah emphasized that sporting events bring a variety of socio-economic benefits and Ghana will benefit greatly from the tournament.



