What Leicester City said about Daniel Amartey's departure

Daniel Amartey

English Championship side Leicester City, on June 5, confirmed that Ghanaian international, Daniel Amartey and six other senior players will depart the club at the end of their contracts in June.

The other departing septuplet are Caglar Soyuncu, Youri Tielemans, Nampalys Mendy, Ryan Bertrand, Ayoze Perez and Tete.



The club wrote about Amartey's departure in a statement posted on its website: "Amartey and Mendy, meanwhile, both moved to Filbert Way in 2016, with the former making the first five of his near-150 appearances for City during the Club’s Premier League title-winning season.



"Amartey went on to feature for the Club in all domestic competitions, and three European campaigns."



The former English Premier League champions, known as The Foxes, were relegated to the Championship on the final day of the Premier League season in May.

Amartey joined Leicester in 2016 from FC Copenhagen in Denmark for a fee around the region of up to £6 million, where he went on to make over 100 appearances and scored two goals in his eight years stay at the King Power Stadium.



During his stint with the Foxes, he won the Premier League title in his debut season and went on to grab the FA Cup and FA Community Shield in 2021.



With a few days left on his current contract, the former Inter Allies man has already advanced talks with Turkish giants Besiktas on a possible transfer in the summer.



He has also attracted interest from AC Milan and Inter Milan but it appears the Turkish club could move ahead of them to snap up the center-back.