What Michael Essien said about Black Stars coaching job

Chelsea legend, Michael Essien

The name of former Ghana midfielder, Michael Essien has featured prominently as a possible and able replacement for outgone coach, Chris Hughton.

Michael Essien, who is currently an assistant coach at FC Nordsjaelland has come up for discussion with the likes of Charles Taylor advancing an argument for his appointment.



“No local coach can handle the team but some people can help us. Michael Essien, for instance, is one of the people who can help us. The players in the Black Stars will help him. If you add Laryea to the team, it will help us.



“If the likes of Michael Essien, Laryea Kingston and Stephen Appiah have the wherewithal to lead the team then they should be given the job. They are the guys who can handle the team. If we appoint these guys, you will see the improvement in Ghana football”, he said.



This is not the first time Michael Essien's name has been mentioned as the possible coach for the Black Stars.



Essien’s position was disclosed by Nigerian journalist Lolade Adewuyi who had an engagement with him in Denmark while travelling to cover the UEFA Champions League game between Napoli and AC Milan in 2023.

“On my way to Naples, had a long layover in Denmark where I met a legend of the game, Michael Essien,” Adewuyi tweeted, accompanied by a photo of himself with Essien.



“He’s now a coach at FC Nordsjaelland in the Danish Superliga. He recently got his UEFA A and UEFA Elite Youth Coach licenses. Future Black Stars coach? He said not interested.”



The 40-year-old Chelsea legend has UEFA A and UEFA Elite Youth A licenses.



EK