What Otumfuo said about Asamoah Gyan

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu, is a big fan of the legendary Ghanaian footballer, Asamoah Gyan and he has openly declared his admiration for him.

Asamoah Gyan’s record and exploits for the Black Stars and at club level have earned him plaudits from a lot of Ghanaians both young and old.



Otumfuo appears to be one of the numerous fans of the legendary Ghanaian footballer and has made it known to him.



In a video shared by Asamoah Gyan, a linguist who spoke on behalf Otumfuo communicated to Gyan that the Asantehene is a great fan.



“One of Otumfuo’s sons is here. His love for this particular son has been apparent since 2010. This son of Otumfuo scored all the goals for Ghana at the World Cup. His name is Asamoah Gyan. Otumfuo wants you know that he loves you a lot and appreciates that the fact that you always try to visit him.



“Otumfuo welcomes you and wants you know that he appreciates the things you do for the country. He urges you to continue the good work and bring glory to your mother”, the linguist told Asamoah Gyan while Otumfuo nodded gleefully.



Asamoah Gyan holds an enviable place in Ghana’s football history as the greatest scorer in the history of the Black Stars.

In 109 appearances for Ghana, Asamoah Gyan scored 51 goals for Ghana with the goals against Czech Republic (2006 World Cup) USA (2010 World Cup) and Algeria (2015 AFCON) among the favorite of many.



He remains Ghana and Africa's highest goal-scorer in the history of the biggest football festival on the planet – the World Cup.



In the three times he participated scored six goals which birthed many unforgettable memories which have placed him as one of the continent’s accomplished footballers.





