What Peter Drury said about Jordan Ayew in Arsenal vs Palace match

Crystal Palace attacker Jordan Ayew

Celebrated soccer commentator Peter Drury was full of praise for Jordan Ayew during Crystal Palace’s home defeat to Arsenal on August 21, 2023.

Jordan Ayew was at his industrious best, putting in a great shift as he tried to get his side a favorable result against Arsenal.



The Ghanaian forward was instrumental in Palace getting a numerical advantage after going down following a slight touch of his shirt by Arsenal full-back Takehiro Tomiyasu.



At the start of the game, Peter Drury hailed Jordan Ayew’s selflessness, observing that despite spotting the number nine jersey, Jordan Ayew loves to work hard and is not too focused on personal glory.



“One of the most selfless players you are likely to see. Wears a number nine but no way glory hunter” he said.



Jordan Ayew is in his fourth season at Crystal Palace, having established himself as a key member of the team.



In the 2022/2023 season, the Ghanaian forward was instrumental in Palace’s quest for survival, having moved on from Patrick Vieira to Roy Hodgson.

In the final stretch of the season, Jordan Ayew scored some important goals for Palace and ended the season with a goal tally of four assists and three goals for the Eagles.



The game against Arsenal which was Palace's second game of the season, ended 0-1 in favor of the Gunners.



Palace are now 12th on the league log with three points from two games.



