What Stephen Appiah told Asamoah Gyan after penalty miss against Uruguay

Asamoah Gyan and Stephen Appiah

Former Black Stars player, Asamoah Gyan has revealed what exactly happened between himself and Stephen Appiah after the crucial penalty kick against Uruguay in the quarter-final stage of the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Asamoah Gyan missed the important kick which would have sent Ghana to the semi-final of the World Cup for the first time after Luis Suarez’s handball offence.



Contrary to perceptions that captain Stephen Appiah was upset with Gyan after taking the penalty, Gyan explained that Appiah was rather motivating him not scolding him.



Speaking on Onua TV on Monday, April 15, 2024, Gyan explained that Appiah was aware he was the first penalty taker for Ghana at the 2010 World Cup.



“When we got the penalty, the coach had already made the decision that I was the first penalty taker. I had already scored against Serbia and Australia. So it was obvious,” Gyan said.

He added, “Even if Stephen Appiah had taken the ball, he would have given it to me to take the penalty. He approached me after the final whistle and motivated me to take the first penalty during the shootout against Uruguay.”



Gyan played at three World Cup tournaments becoming Africa’s leading goalscorer with 6 goals.



JNA/EK