What Strongman said that angered 'failed' Ghanaian boxer

Strongman and Firestick

Ghanaian rapper Strongman incurred the wrath of former Ghanaian boxer Emmanuel Sandyman, better known as Firestick, during a verbal feud after he referred to the latter as a "failed boxer."

Speaking on a Twitter Space, Strongman expressed his concern about Firestick's tendency to criticize others for their fashion choices and music careers.



Strongman questioned this behaviour, pointing out that musicians also experienced challenging phases in their careers, just as Firestick had faced difficulties and ultimately quit boxing after a series of defeats.



Strongman justified his remark by highlighting that despite Firestick's unsuccessful boxing career, he never faced severe criticism. This led Strongman to wonder why Firestick seemed to criticize others, despite having experienced setbacks himself.



Strongman said, "After you fought boxing and it didn’t go well for you, we all saw it but we knew it was normal. Now that you’ve found your passion, can’t you see you are doing well? So if maybe someone goes low on his side, lower the tempo of the fire for him. Anytime I talk people think I’m joking."



Strongman's comments angered Firestick, who responded by issuing a threat to physically confront the rapper if they were to cross paths.



The exchange escalated into a heated verbal argument between the two, which ultimately led to Strongman's disconnection from the Space session.

Firestick had previously represented Ghana as part of the country's amateur boxing team, the Black Bombers, during the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. He competed in the Super Heavyweight division.



After moving to the United Kingdom, Firestick successfully carved out a niche for himself in the fashion industry. Notably, he has been openly critical of the fashion choices made by certain Ghanaian celebrities for various occasions.





