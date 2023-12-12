What Victor Osimhen said after winning 2023 CAF Player of the Year Award

Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen

Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen, gave an emotional acceptance speech at the CAF Awards after winning the biggest prize of the night on Tuesday, December 11, 2023.

The Napoli striker showed appreciation to Nigerians and Africans who have backed him throughout his career thus far.



“It is a dream come true,” the 24-year-old Osimhen said at the ceremony in Marrakech, Morocco.



“I have to thank everybody who has helped me on this journey, and all Africans who have helped to put me on the map despite my faults.”



He also acknowledged former Nigeria manager and player Emmanuel Amunike who discovered and hailed other legends like Emmanuel Adebayor, Salomon Kalou, and his idol Didier Drogba for being supportive of him.



"Special thanks go to Mr Emmanuel Amunike. Without him I don't I will be standing in front of you guys holding one of the most prestigious awards in football."

"I thank Emmanuel Adebayor for his encouragement. Solomon Kalou I appreciate you and every African legend that inspired me. I can't forget Didier Drogba, my role model."



Osimhen beat Achraf Hakimi and Mohamed Salah to win the biggest prize of the night. He has now become the fifth Nigerian to win the award and the first since 1999.







EE/EK