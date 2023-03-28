11
'What a man' - Nana Yaa Brefo praises Chris Hughton

Tue, 28 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian broadcast journalist, Nana Yaa Brefo has showered praises on Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton.

According to Nana Yaa Brefo, Chris Hughton has shown that he is the right man for the Black Stars job due to the decisions he has taken in his first two games for Ghana.

Chris Hughton has been praised by a section of Ghanaians for his bold decisions which include benching captain Andre Dede Ayew and taking out big players who are not performing like Mohammed Kudus in the game against Angola in Luanda on Monday, March 27, 2023.

"This is why today I'm so proud to be a Ghanaian and that is why I'm wearing my Black Stars jersey. The team is now good. Chris Hughton's team is good," Nana Yaa Brefo said while smiling.

"What a man, when I was coming from the airport I was in a very good mood because of Chris Hughton's Black Stars. We should praise our Black Stars and Chris Hughton for the good job he is doing," she said on Angel FM monitored by GhanaWeb Sports.

The Black Stars under Chris Hughton have secured 4 more points in the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers after the doubleheader against Angola.

