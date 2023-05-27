'What a moment for me' – Kobbie Mainoo reacts after winning Young Player Award at Manchester United

Kobbie Mainoo

English-born Ghanaian midfielder Kobbie Mainoo says he feels elated after he was adjudged the Manchester United’s Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year for 2022/23.

According to the enterprising midfielder, the moment was a proud one for him and his family.



“Jimmy Murphy young player of the year award! What a moment for me and my family and what a season it’s been. Unfortunate for it to have ended with an injury but I can’t wait to get back on the pitch”, he posted on his official Instagram handle.



Mainoo, 18, scooped the award following his outstanding performance for the youth side before marking his debut for the senior team on January 10, 2023.



He started in a 3–0 EFL Cup victory over Charlton Athletic and made his league début on February 19, by coming on as a substitute in a 3–0 win against Leicester City.

Mainoo signed his first professional contract in May 2022. His performances, including a good midfield display against Carlisle United in the EFL Trophy, earned him a callup to the senior squad for training in October 2022.



He has represented England at under-17, under-18 and under-19 levels but is also eligible to represent Ghana.



LSN/OGB