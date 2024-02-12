What a player - Michael Essien showers praises on Simon Adingra after AFCON final display

Ivory Coast winger, Simon Adingra

Ghanaian football legend and assistant coach at FC Nordsjaelland Michael Essien has lauded Ivory Coast winger, Simon Adingra after a sterling performance in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations final on February 11, 2024.

Adingra inspired Ivory Coast to stage a comeback a 2-1 comeback over Nigeria, assisting all two goals.



After the game, Essien took to X (Formerly Twitter) to praise the Right To Dream Academy graduate for his exceptional performance and also congratulated him for the win.



"What a player, Felicitation mon @simon.adingra," the Chelsea legend wrote.



The Brighton and Hove Albion man was in his element and was deservingly named man-of-the-match.

Simon Adingra also won the Young Player of the Tournament after ending the tournament with two assists and a goal.



Following the triumphant win, Ivory Coast has now gone level with Nigeria on the all-time AFCON title ladder - three each.





EE/EK