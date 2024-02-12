What a player - Michael Essien showers praises on Simon Adingra after AFCON final display

Ghanaian football legend and assistant coach at FC Nordsjaelland Michael Essien has lauded Ivory Coast winger, Simon Adingra after a sterling performance in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations final on February 11, 2024.
Adingra inspired Ivory Coast to stage a comeback a 2-1 comeback over Nigeria, assisting all two goals.
After the game, Essien took to X (Formerly Twitter) to praise the Right To Dream Academy graduate for his exceptional performance and also congratulated him for the win.
"What a player, Felicitation mon @simon.adingra," the Chelsea legend wrote.
The Brighton and Hove Albion man was in his element and was deservingly named man-of-the-match.
Simon Adingra also won the Young Player of the Tournament after ending the tournament with two assists and a goal.
Following the triumphant win, Ivory Coast has now gone level with Nigeria on the all-time AFCON title ladder - three each.
What a player, Felicitation mon @simon.adingra ⚽️???????? ???????? pic.twitter.com/f805i92d7T— Michael Essien® (@MichaelEssien) February 11, 2024
EE/EK