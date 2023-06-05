1
'What a season' – Ghana winger Osman Bukari over the moon after successful debut season in Serbia

Osman Bukari Trophies.jpeg Osman Bukari has helped his team to win 3 trophies in his first season

Mon, 5 Jun 2023

Ghana international, Osman Bukari has taken to social media to express his excitement after a successful 2022/23 football season in Serbia.

The talented winger signed for Red Star Belgrade in the summer transfer window of 2022 after ending a fruitful spell in the French Ligue 1 where he played for FC Nantes.

In his first season with the Serbian giants, Osman Bukari has helped the team to win three trophies.

He played a key role for the club to win the Serbian Super League and the Serbian Cup as well.

The 24-year-old in the league campaign managed to feature in 29 matches where he scored 12 goals and provided four assists.

He did not only finish the season as one of the best players in his team but one of the best attackers in the league as well.

