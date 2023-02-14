What are the details of Chris Hughton's contract? - Songo quizzes GFA

Countryman Songo

Controversial sports journalist, Patrick Osei Agyemang popularly known as Countryman Songo has questioned the Ghana Football Association over details of coach Chris Hughton's contract as Black Stars coach.

The GFA on Sunday, February 12, 2023, announced Chris Hughton as head coach of the Black Stars.



However, the Football Association failed to inform the public about details of Chris Hughton’s contract.



Reacting to the appointment of Chris Hughton, Songo questioned why the GFA failed to address other important aspects of the contract which include salary and targets for the coach.



“You said Chris Hughton is the new Black Stars coach,” Songo said referring to the GFA. He added, “what is in for us? What’s his salary? What targets have we given him as a nation? Is he supposed to win us a trophy and what specifically has he been told to do?

“You just came to say Chris Hughton is the new Black Stars coach with no details on his contract. The coach is paid with taxpayers’ money and we deserve to know,” Songo said on his Fire4Fire show on Adom TV.



The GFA appointed Chris Hughton following the resignation of Otto Addo as Black Stars head coach in December.



Otto Addo resigned after leading Ghana to the World Cup where the team won only one of three matches against Uruguay, Portugal and South Korea.



JNA/KPE