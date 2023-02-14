0
Menu
Sports

What are the details of Chris Hughton's contract? - Songo quizzes GFA

Patrick Osei Agyeman SONGO2 Countryman Songo

Tue, 14 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Controversial sports journalist, Patrick Osei Agyemang popularly known as Countryman Songo has questioned the Ghana Football Association over details of coach Chris Hughton's contract as Black Stars coach.

The GFA on Sunday, February 12, 2023, announced Chris Hughton as head coach of the Black Stars.

However, the Football Association failed to inform the public about details of Chris Hughton’s contract.

Reacting to the appointment of Chris Hughton, Songo questioned why the GFA failed to address other important aspects of the contract which include salary and targets for the coach.

“You said Chris Hughton is the new Black Stars coach,” Songo said referring to the GFA. He added, “what is in for us? What’s his salary? What targets have we given him as a nation? Is he supposed to win us a trophy and what specifically has he been told to do?

“You just came to say Chris Hughton is the new Black Stars coach with no details on his contract. The coach is paid with taxpayers’ money and we deserve to know,” Songo said on his Fire4Fire show on Adom TV.

The GFA appointed Chris Hughton following the resignation of Otto Addo as Black Stars head coach in December.

Otto Addo resigned after leading Ghana to the World Cup where the team won only one of three matches against Uruguay, Portugal and South Korea.

JNA/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Miners deployed in search of Christian Atsu as thermal cameras show 'proof of life'
Obiri Boahen reacts to Otchere-Darko’s attack on Sophia Akuffo
NDC primaries: Ten 'young' MP aspirants to watch
‘FixTheCountry’ originator speaks on why he failed to join protesters
Ibrahim Mahama to fly former NSMQ genius to South Africa for treatment
How police officers disguise as prostitutes to help arrest criminals
Afari-Gyan advises political parties
How Haruna Iddrisu sat at two places during one parliamentary sitting
Thermal cameras prove people alive under rubble at site of Atsu's residence
‘I will beat Sammy Gyamfi in an open fight’ – NPP's Jennifer Queen
Related Articles: