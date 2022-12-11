A photo of the Black Stars 2010 team

What became of the Black Stars’ greatest-ever World Cup team?

Richard Kingson



Retired in 2016, and has since worked with the national side coaching the team’s goalkeepers.



He was again part of the travelling party at the 2022 World Cup, and again endured heartbreak against Uruguay.



John Mensah



Played in England, France and Italy during his club career, eventually retiring in 2017 following a spell with Swedish side AFC Eskilstuna.



John Paintsil



Former Ghana right-back who went into coaching after ending his career in 2016.



Having played for Maritzburg United, he remained in South African football, taking a role as part of the backroom staff at Kaizer Chiefs.



He’s been on punditry duties during the World Cup, working for local broadcaster TV3.



Hans Sarpei



Retired in 2012, following an entire career spent in German football.



He featured for Bayer Leverkusen and Schalke 04 among others, and is currently working as a trainer scout with Fortuna Koln’s U-19 team.



Isaac Vorsah

Injuries limited his progress, with Vorsah fading out of the game prematurely.



He’s kept a low profile since retirement, although he does occasionally speak out on Black Stars-related talking points.



Anthony Annan



Still active in the game at 36, Annan is currently on the books of Finnish second-tier side TPS.



He featured for the likes of Schalke, Vitesse Arnhem and Osasuna since the 2010 World Cup.



Stephen Appiah



Retired prematurely in 2012 when injuries ultimately brought his career to a close, the Tornado subsequently focused on his StepApp clothing range.



He’s also worked behind the scenes with the Black Stars.



Kwadwo Asamoah



One of the younger members of the Black Stars team in 2010, Asamoah amassed significant silverware—particularly at Juventus—and twice reached the Champions League final.



He last played for Cagliari, leaving his contract in October.



Andre Ayew



The only member of the squad to still be with the Black Stars, Dede regrettably missed an early penalty as Ghana were defeated 2-0 by Uruguay in their final group game in Qatar.

It meant not redemption for Ayew and his compatriots, who were left to rue a major missed opportunity.



At club level, he’s with Qatari side Al-Sadd SC.



Kevin-Prince Boateng



Potentially unfulfilled at international level, but Boateng did play for giants like Tottenham Hotspur, AC Milan and Barcelona.



He’s currently back at his boyhood club Hertha Berlin.



Sulley Muntari



Present in Qatar in an ambassadorial capacity, Muntari remains active in the Ghanaian top flight with Hearts of Oak.



There were some calls for him to make the Black Stars cut for the tournament, although with Muntari now 38, they always seemed far-fetched.



Asamoah Gyan



Baby Jet held out hopes of a return to the national side for the 2022 tournament but was ultimately not included in Otto Addo’s plans.



He’s Africa’s all-time top scorer at World Cups but has been without a club since leaving Legon Cities.



This week he played in a friendly game for SuperSport United in South Africa.



Jonathan Mensah

Overlooked for Addo’s World Cup squad this time around, it remains to be seen whether the 32-year-old’s international career is still intact.



The defender is on the books of Columbus Crew, having been with them since 2017.



Lee Addy



Without a club since leaving Free State Stars in 2019, Addy was reportedly close to signing with domestic side Berekum Chelsea earlier this year.



Samuel Inkoom



Inkoom played in France, Ukraine, the USA and Portugal during his career, and is now back featuring in his homeland with domestic giants Hearts of Oak.



Dominic Adiyiah



The one-time wonderkid didn’t realise his immense potential and has spent the last eight years of his career in Thai football.



He’s been without a club since leaving Chiangmai United in early 2021.



Matthew Amoah



The ex-Ghana frontman joined NAC Breda’s academy in 2018, where he focuses on training the club’s young strikers.



Prince Tagoe



Since retiring in 2019, Tagoe sometimes features in charity teams—representing a side named African giants alongside the likes of Emmanuel Adebayor, Samuel Kuffour, John Paintsil, and Mohamed Zidan.

Quincy Owusu-Abeyie



One-time wonderkid at Arsenal, Amsterdam-born Quincy enjoyed a nomadic career playing for clubs in England, Russia, Spain, Portugal, and Greece among others.



He signed for SV Robinhood in the Dutch lower leagues in 2020 and has subsequently focused on his music and rapping career.



Daniel Agyei



He ultimately didn’t build on his promising international career, but Agyei remains active in the game.



He currently features for OFC Oostzaan in the Dutch third tier.



Derek Boateng



Boateng retired in 2017, and since then has been scouting for Ghana’s celebrated Right To Dream Academy.



Based in his homeland, Boateng also travels to Egypt, Ivory Coast and beyond to scout talent.