What coach Dujkovic told Laryea Kingston before excluding him from 2006 World Cup squad

Former Black Stars winger Laryea Kingston

Former Black Stars winger Laryea Kingston has opened up about a conversation he had with coach Ratomir Dujkovic ahead of the 2006 World Cup.

A red card against Senegal at the 2006 AFCON meant Laryea was out of Ghana’s first two World Cup matches.



Despite the red card, expectations were that Laryea who was one of Ghana’s star player then was going to make the 23-man squad.



But the squad arrived with the former Hearts player being absent.



In an interview with Citi TV, Laryea revealed the Serbian coach was unsure of Ghana’s chances of going beyond the group stages.



“Everyone knew I was going to miss the first two games if the suspension still stands, but I didn’t know I’ll be excluded from the World cup squad.

“Around that time, I was one of the core players in the team, so I wasn’t expecting to be excluded. I remember talking to the coach, Doya and he told me they didn’t have confidence in us making it to the next round because it was our first time at the World cup and since I had to miss the first 2 games, there was no point in me being part of the squad.



“For me, I think I worked tirelessly, I did my part, I was there to defend my country and I’m proud that I was part of the squad that qualified the country to her first World cup,” he concluded.



The Black Stars, however, made it to the second round stage after picking six points in victories against Czech Republique and the US.



A 3-0 thumping at the hands of Brazil ended Ghana’s stay in the tournament.



Four years later, Kingston was excluded from the squad assembled by Milovan Rajevac for the World Cup in South Africa.

