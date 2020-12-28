What crime has Medeama committed?- Coach Samuel Boadu laments

Medeama coach, Samuel Boadu

Medeama coach Samuel Boadu believes his side were handed a raw deal in their 1-1 draw with Asante Kotoko on Sunday in Tarkwa.

The tactician felt some refereeing decisions did not help his club in their Week IV outstanding fixture.



Kotoko took the lead through Kwame Poku but Medeama levelled from the spot at the death after Habib Mohammed had handled a ball inside the box.

"I don't want to talk about officiating because if I voice out what is in me, I will be paying GH¢5,000 to the GFA," he told StarTimes in a post-match interview.



"I don't know the crime Medeama has committed against the referees. Officiating both home and away hasn't been good for us."