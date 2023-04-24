0
What happened when Sarkodie went to watch boxing in Bukom for the first time

Sarkodie Boxing Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie with Yaw Ampofo

Mon, 24 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie recently visited the Bukom Boxing Arena for the first time to watch the Ghana Professional Boxing League.

Sarkodie went to the arena with his crew the moment he learned about the ongoing boxing event and decided to check it out.

Impressed with the turnout of spectators at the arena, which was filled to the rafters, Sarkodie watched the fights from the VIP section.

The BET award-winning artiste was taken aback by the boxers' skill and prowess in the ring.

After one of the bouts, Sarkodie was interviewed and expressed his excitement about the event.

He promised to return to the arena to perform for the passionate boxing fans in Bukom. The rapper also revealed that he is an avid lover of boxing

During the interview, Sarkodie stated, "I was in town with my team, chilling at the beach side, and I heard this event was happening. I didn't know it happened every time. I love boxing, and I came here to enjoy myself. I'm proud that this is happening, and hopefully, I can come back officially and perform for the fans."

Sarkodie had a great experience watching the Ghana Professional Boxing League and hopes to return to the arena in the future.

