What have you brought to Kotoko? - Saanie Daara descends heavily on Countryman Songo

Mon, 5 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association Ibrahim Saanie Daara says sports journalist and TV host, Patrick Osei Agyemang has not played any vital role for Asante Kotoko since his appointment.

Affectionately called Countryman Song, the 'Fire for Fire' host on Adom TV was appointed a member of Asante Kotoko’s Communication team in January 2022 responsible for the promotion of Kotoko matches and projects.

According to the astute communicator “Football administration is not easy. Sitting back afar you can criticize anyhow but given the job you won’t have an idea of what you criticized.

“Example is Sports journalists getting the opportunity to serve in football administration. And I can mention Songo, what has Songo brought to Kotoko since he came to Kotoko as part of the management? It’s not easy as some easy puzzle to be pushed in an empty hole” – Sannie Darra told Kessben Sports.

With a game left to wrap up the 2022/23 betPawa Premier League season, the Porcupine Warriors lie fourth on 51 points and will host Dreams FC on match day 34 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, June 11.

