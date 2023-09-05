'What people think about Andre Ayew's Black Stars inclusion doesn't concern me' - Chris Hughton

Andre Ayew

Chris Hughton, the head coach of the Black Stars, has expressed that he is unfazed by the public outrage regarding Andre Ayew's inclusion in the final 2023 Africa Cup of Nations squad.

Despite the Ghana captain's lack of a club and absence from competitive football this season, Hughton has chosen him for the crucial match.



Responding to critics of his decision to include the 33-year-old in the 25-man squad, the former Brighton manager stated that debates over squad selection are inevitable, and he remains steadfast in his choice.



“Growing perception is not something that means too much to my point of view as the head coach,” Hughton told Asaase Radio.



“It’s about the squad that I want and the reason for each player to be in the squad. What is the perception outside? I don’t know. This is not my concern.



“What I have to do is to pick a squad that is made up of young exciting players and much more experienced players.

“There will always be, in the general public, a lot of debate about who should be in the squad and who shouldn’t.



“We are knowledgeable about the amount games that he has played and we also know what he means to the squad. He is out captain; I know what he gives the squad.”



Ghana will host the Central Africa Republic in their final Group E game at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Thursday, September 7, 2023.



Chris Hughton’s team leads Group E with nine points, a point ahead of Angola and two above the Central Africa Republic. Madagascar is bottom of the group with two points.



The Black Stars need a point from the game to book qualification for the tournament to be held in Ivory Coast next January.