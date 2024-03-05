What proper football did he play for Ghana? - Songo rejects Michael Essien's Black Stars coaching reports

Chelsea legend, Michael Essien

The host of Fire for Fire on Adom TV, Patrick Osei Agyemang alias Countryman Songo, has vehemently opposed talks of Michael Essien being lined up as an assistant coach of the Black Stars.

Essien has been mentioned as a possible assistant to Otto Addo who is reportedly primed for a return as head coach of the Black Stars.



Countryman Songo protested on his show that Michael Essien did not show enough commitment to the Black Stars and therefore must not be handed the job.



He believes that a coaching duo of Michael Essien and Otto Addo will spell doom for Ghana as neither of the two former players is competent enough in his view.



“Otto Addo and Michael Essien will not help the Black Stars. They are not good enough for the Black Stars. Kwasi Appiah is far better than Otto Addo. After all the suffering we’ve endured, you want to appoint Michael Essien and Otto Addo. What proper football did Michael Essien play for Ghana? If we really want a Ghanaian coach, then let's settle on Kwasi Appiah,” he said.



The Black Stars coaching job has been vacant since Chris Hughton was fired by the Ghana Football Association after Ghana’s underwhelming showing in the 2023 AFCON which was hosted and won by Ivory Coast.

The FA, after dismissing Hughton, set up a search committee to identify the next coach and the committee per a statement released by the FA on February 28, 2024, has wrapped up its work and submitted the report.



Rumors have been rife of a second coming of Otto Addo who quit the Black Stars job after leading them to a group stage exit in the 2022 World Cup.



Per reports, Otto Addo distinguished himself during the interview process and was therefore settled on by the search committee as the next Ghana coach.



