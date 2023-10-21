2
What's the issue with Partey? - Arsenal fans ask Arteta after benching Ghanaian in draw against Chelsea

Sat, 21 Oct 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Arsenal fans are furious with Mikel Arteta after dropping Thomas Partey in the club's draw against Chelsea on Saturday, October 21, 2023.

Some fans have questioned Arteta's decision to play Jorginho ahead of Thomas Partey who they believe makes the team better.

Partey was an unused substitute in the London derby that ended a two-all draw with Arsenal coming from two goals down.

The Ghanaian has yet to start for Arsenal since returning from a month injury. The former Atletico Madrid has played 15 minutes since returning from his long injury.

Despite Partey not getting minutes, Declan Rice and Leandro Trossard scored vital goals to ensure Arsenal came back from a two-goal down and maintained their unbeaten record. Cole Palmer and Mikhialo Mudyk were on the scoresheet for Chelsea.

Following the draw, Arsenal are now tied at the top of the table with Manchester City on 21 points each.

