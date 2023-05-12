What sports journalist Saddick Adams said about Black Sherrif that triggered Kelvyn Boy

Ace sports journalist, Saddick Adams

Ace sports journalist, Saddick Adams appears to have angered Afrobeats artiste Kelvyn Boy with the editorial he did on his show on Angel TV.

Saddick Adams in his bid to praise Black Sherrif for winning the Artiste of the Year award at the 2022 VGMA, roped in Kelvyn Boy and chided him for not putting in enough work to push his craft.



The Sports Obama as he is known commended Black Sherrif for remaining dedicated and committed to his craft.



According to him, Black Sherrif has risen to the top because of his discipline and constant engagement with his fans.



Unlike Black Sherrif, Saddick Adams observes that Kelvyn Boy has been lax and has not done enough to push his talent to the next level.

“We’ve seen videos of him in high school working hard. He sang at prep and has been seen trying to polish his voice. Everyone knows Kelvyn Boy is talented but what distinguishes him from Black Sherrif is the vim and the dedication he puts into his craft. You’ve the talent, put in the effort and double it every day,” he said.



Kelvyn Boy in reaction said that he has forgiven Saddick Adams and will not respond to his rants.



In a social media post, Kelvyn Boy maintained that he is proud of his accomplishments and will not be pressured into doing things.



“I forgive this media guy. I stop dey rant. I’ve found peace. I will do music at my own pace. Approaching six years… This music thing no be race. Ghanaians are quick to condemn and judge you and super-slow to support you,” he said.