What these sports personalities have said about Cecilia Dapaah's $1 million saga

Some Ghanaian sports personalities have shared their views on the raging issue relative to the $1million Sanitation minister Cecilia Dapaah's $1 million, which her two house helps stole from her residence.

The incident which has become topical, came to light after Dapaah reported her house helps to the police for theft.



The Chronicle reported that the thefts, which amount to millions of Ghana Cedis, reportedly took place at the Dapaah's residence in Abelemkpe, a suburb of Accra, between July and October 2022.



The accused, Patience and Sarah, are facing one count of conspiracy to commit a crime and five counts of stealing, involving amounts of US$1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghana Cedis.



During the same period, the pair allegedly stole personal effects from Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, including assorted clothes valued at GH¢95,000, handbags, perfumes, and jewelry valued at US$95,000.



Further accusations involve Patience acting alone to steal six pieces of Kente cloth worth GH¢90,000 and six sets of men's suits valued at US$3,000, which belonged to the minister's husband.

The court also charged three additional individuals in connection with the thefts.



Here are what some sports personalities have said regarding the trending issue



Saddick Adams



Saddick Adams expressed shock by the development, questioning how one person can have this amount of money in her home.



"Wait! So someone in this Ghana that we all know has One million dollars + €300,000 stacked at her home?

“Not bank. Her home??? I stacked at her home?" he said.



Dan Kwaku Yeboah



For Kwaku Yeboah, he replied to the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) for Ga West, Clement Wilkinson who claimed that the millions stolen from Cecilia Dapaah's residence could be proceeds of funeral donations.



“The company which received $43 million to dredge the Odaw river could have given Cecilia Dapaah $2 million in funeral donation...You know until the family meets to look at the entire donation, it would not be touched. It could be the reason the money was at her home” the MCE said.



"How much money was even raised at Bob Marley's funeral?" Kwaku-Yeboah questioned on Peace FM's morning show.

Opeele Boateng



Opeele believes that the actions of the minister could incur the government some damages as the public will turn against it.



“You have all these monies in your room without CCTV Camera and on-screen signal for breaches. The Dapaah's have really Dapaah Prez Nana Addo govt paa ooo...”