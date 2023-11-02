What we practiced in training reflected in the Medeama game - Hearts of Oak coach Martin Koopman

Hearts of Oak head coach, Martin Koopman

Hearts of Oak head coach, Martin Koopman, says what his team has practiced in training is now reflecting in matches.

The Dutchman made this statement after the Phobians claimed a 3-1 win over champions Medeama on Wednesday in match week 8 of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.



Hearts of Oak have struggled to score but finally netted more than one goal in a game this campaign.



Speaking after the win over Medeama, Koopman said Phobians have waited for a long time to see the team score these number of goals.



“At home, I think yes [this was my best game as a Hearts of Oak coach] but the last game was also good,” Koopman said.

“They [fans] have waited a long time [to see this] but if you they are patient, we did it in the training session and it is now reflecting in the game.”



Hearts of Oak took the lead through Appiah Kubi's own goal in the 7th minute. In the 17th minute, Hamza Issah extended Accra Hearts of Oak's lead to 2-0.



Medeama fought back and scored in the 21st minute through Godknows Dzakpasu. Hamza Issah scored his second goal in the 34th minute to wrap up the victory.