When Ghana plays, I wonder if indeed this is the Black Stars – Wilberforce Mfum

Ghana football legend, Wilberforce Mfum

Ghana football legend, Wilberforce Mfum has raised concern about the poor performance of national team players in the Black Stars in recent matches.

Speaking at a Happy FM programme dubbed ‘Celebrating Our Heroes’, Mfum said he no longer recognises the Black Stars when he watches them play.



He said he is always left wondering if indeed he is watching a game of the Black Stars.



“Recently when the team played in Kumasi, if you watched carefully, you will ask yourself if this is indeed the Black Stars. They should be serious at training,” Wilberforce Mfum said.



The Ghana football great in his assessment said many of the current Black Stars players are not good, adding that the coach should make sure he invites quality players to play for the national team.

“There are some players who play in the second division but they get to ply for the national team. When you look at the standards you will realize that they are in bad form.



“If the officials of the GFA of the coaches are the ones making the selection the press has to say it because the squad I see now is not good,” Wilberforce Mfum said.



Ghana will be playing at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.



Mfum believes if the Black Stars will do well then the players must step up.