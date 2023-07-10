When are we getting our hall of fame? - Anthony Baffoe quizzes government, GFA, others

Former Ghana international, Anthony Baffoe

Former Ghana international, Anthony Baffoe has called for the erection of a monument that documents the rich history of Ghana football and immortalize Ghanaian footballers who blazed the trail.

According to Anthony Baffoe players like Asamoah Gyan and Abedi Pele deserve a befitting museum to honour their achievements so that generations to come will learn from them.



Anthony Baffoe was part of a number of retired football stars who visited Morocco to tour their newly-built Sports Complex which houses the beautiful sports museum that celebrates their iconic football stars.



Speaking to Asamoah Gyan during their tour of the Morocco Football Museum, Anthony Baffoe stated that it was high time that Ghana’s football stars were honoured with a Hall of Fame.



“When are we getting our Hall of Fame where you [Asamoah Gyan] are going to be inside and of course the Maestro, Abedi Pele, Anthony Yeboah, Rev. Osei Kofi all inside,” the former Black Stars player said.



He added, “We shall get there and must get there. Action speaks louder than words.”

Morocco recently unveiled their national football complex that was constructed at a cost of US $65m.



The country has witnessed growth in football in recent times being the first African country to reach the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup.



They also hosted and won the U-23 AFCON which will see them represent Africa along with two other countries at the Olympic Games tournament in Paris 2024.



