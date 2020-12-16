Where Are They?: I quit football because of Kudjoe Fianoo - Prince Anokye

Former Asante Kotoko defender, Prince Anokye has revealed that he decided to retire from football after receiving a threat from a former Ashanti Gold SC Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Kudjoe Fianoo.

Prince Anokye was narrating the incident which led to him hanging his boot in an interview on Happy FM’s special program “Where Are They?”, with Ohene Bampoe-Brenya.



According to the centre-back, threats from Kudjoe Fianoo now Ghana League Club Association (GHALCA) boss influenced his decision to quit football and travel to the UK for greener pastures.



“I remember we played against Techiman Eleven Wonders and I got a knock and our coach then, coach Bashir asked me to rest for the next game. I was home one day when Cudjoe Fianoo called me saying that he learnt I have not been coming to training."



“This is the nonsense that Kumasi boys always do when they come to Obuasi. So those of us from Kotoko will see what they will do to us after the first round of the league. So I saw it as a threat and I told him that I was leaving so I left Obuasi for Kumasi the following day. Cudjoe Fianoo was the reason why I left Ghana and stopped playing football and left for the UK."

“I retired because of the incident that happened during my time at AshGold. It was a good decision because after that season all the players from Kumasi were sacked as Kudjoe Fianoo," he added.



Anokye also indicated that the toughest opponent he faced in the Ghana Premier League was Frederick Quayson.



He also hailed former teammate Eric Bekoe as the best striker he played with during this time with the Porcupine Warriors.



Prince Anokye has been living in the UK since his retirement and stated that he also plays in the Sunday League for his community.