Where are they now? The 13 Black Stars players who played against Uruguay in 2010 World Cup

Ghana scored first against Uruguay

Some twelve years ago, Africa experience its lowest point in World Cup after Luiz Suarez palmed a goal-bound header from Ghana’s Dominic Adiyiah.

A penalty was duly awarded but Asamoah Gyan’s kick which beat goalkeeper Muslera rocked the crossbar and the game had to be decided via the spot.



Ghana lost 4-2 on penalties after John Mensah and Dominic Adiyiah fluffed their opportunities which saw Uruguay go to the semis at the expense of Africa’s Ghana.



On Friday, the two countries will square it off in a Group H decider and as we build up to the game, we look at the players who were present on the pitch in that game.



Richard Kingson



Richard Kingson was Ghana’s goalie on the day and as much as he made some crucial saves, many believed he could have done better with Diego Forlan’s free-kick equalizer.



Olele was unable to save any of the penalties as Ghana lost 4-2.



He is currently the goalkeepers’ coach of the Black Stars and will be training Ati Zigi against Suarez and his cohorts again.



John Paintsil



John Paintsil was Ghana’s right back on the day and impressed. He has since retired and currently coaching his own side.



Paintsil in a GhanaWeb interview opened up on how the players wept after the game.

Hans Adu Sarpei



Hans Sarpei was the left back on the day and has hanged up his boots after playing for some clubs in the German Bundesliga.



He is now into coaching with some clubs in Germany.



Isaac Vorsah



Vorsah was Ghana’s left-sided centre-back in that game. He was instrumental in the game but as fate would have it Ghana lost.



Vorsah has retired from the game.



John Mensah



The Rock of Gibraltar defended resolutely and marshaled Luis Suarez and Edison Cavani. He was however one of the two people who failed to convert their penalty.



He is on retirement and currently serving as a pundit for TV3 on the 2022 World Cup.



Anthony Annan

Anthony Annan was one of the midfielders and anchored his destructive job excellently. He has retired from the national team but currently plays for Finnish outfit TPS Turku.



He has tipped the Black Stars to surpass the achievement of the 2010 squad.



Samuel Inkoom



Inkoom was on the right wing for Ghana and interchanged positions with John Paintsil.



After spells outside, Inkoom has returned to Ghana and currently plays for Accra Hearts of Oak.



Kwadwo Asamoah



The mercurial Kwadwo Asamoah played as the central midfielder against Uruguay. The former Juventus and Inter Milan player retired from football earlier this year.



He has indicated his desire to go into player management and agency.



Kevin-Prince Boateng



Kevin-Prince Boateng had a fantastic bow in South Africaand operated the number 10 role for Ghana.

His national team career was cut short by the 2014 World Cup disaster. In terms of club football, Kevin now plays for Hertha Berlin.



Sulley Muntari



Sulley Muntari got Ghana into the lead in the first half but his goal was canceled out by Diego Forlan.



The former Inter Milan player last played for Accra Hearts of Oak before hanging his boots earlier this week.



He is in the camp of the Black Stars, motivating them.



Asamoah Gyan



Baby Jet went from a hero in the USA game to a villain as he missed the penalty that could have sealed Ghana’s qualification to the semis.



He however atoned for his ‘sin’ by scoring first in the shootout.



Asamoah Gyan has not officially retired as he believes he still got some football left in him. He is a pundit for Supersport for the 2022 World Cup.



Stephen Appiah

Stephen Appian came on in the 73rd minute and scored his penalty for Ghana but as it turned out, the country lost.



He has retired from football and once served as a member of the management committee of the Black Stars.



Dominic Adiyiah



The then Under-20 prodigy came on in the 88 minutes and almost made an instant impact. Adiyiah’s head was palmed by Suarez off the line.



He is currently without a club after his career turned to be the opposite of what was expected.



Watch an episode of Sights and Scenes from Qatar below



