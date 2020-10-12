Where does Partey rank among Africa's most expensive transfers of all time?

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey

Sadio Mane

Mane moved to Anfield from Southampton for over £37 million, and while his maiden campaign on Merseyside wasn’t trouble-free, he made an excellent impression, and initially at least, threatened to be the catalyst for an unexpected title tilt by the Reds.



In subsequent campaigns, he's grown into a genuine world-class player, and was influential as the Merseysiders clinched the Champions League last term, before inspiring them to the Premier League title last season.



He's also the reigning African Footballer of the Year, and won the Prem Golden Boot in 2018-19.



Sebastien Haller



The first of two uncapped dual-nationality players on our list, West Ham United parted with £45 million to sign Haller from Eintracht Frankfurt last summer.



The striker scored 15 goals and contributed nine assists last term, although while he's impressed on occasion during his maiden season with the Irons, he will surely need to improve on a return of seven goals in 27 league games if the Hammers are to steer clear of relegation under David Moyes.



Capped by France at U-21 level, the 26-year-old remains eligible for the Cote d'Ivoire.



Thomas Partey

Firmly ensconced in our Top 10, Arsenal parted with £45 million to bring the Ghana powerhouse to the Emirates Stadium from Atletico Madrid, bringing to a close the biggest African transfer saga of 2020.



It's a hefty fee, although considering his qualities and his experience, it could prove to be a bargain for the 27-year-old, who was a Champions League finalist during his time with the Rojiblancos.



Can the Black Star solve a problem area for the North Londoners?



Aaron Wan-Bissaka



The Anglo-Congolese wonderkid is another relatively new mover, having joined Manchester United from Crystal Palace for £49.5 million last summer.



He's already excelled in the Premier League, impressing with his sturdy defensive displays in recent seasons, and has represented an upgrade on the Red Devils' previous options at right-back despite their domestic troubles.



Having recently changed his Instagram flag from an England one to that of the DRC, there are hopes that the former Leopards youth star is ready to commit to the Central Africans.



Naby Keita

Nabbed by Liverpool from RasenBallsport Leipzig, Keita is yet to truly realise his potential following a £52.75 million move, despite winning the Champions League and the Premier League already.



He was one of the key protagonists in Leipzig's climb up the German football ladder, but took his time adapting to life in the Prem, before injury struck towards the end of his first season at the club.



Last term, he was undermined by fitness issues, and it remains to be seen how long he'll be given to make his mark on Merseyside, particularly in light of the arrival of Thiago Alcantara.



Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang



Arsenal parted with £56 million to bring Borussia Dortmund's Aubameyang to North London, despite the Gabon international having been linked with a move to Real Madrid.



The Central African hitman wasted little time demonstrating his quality under Arsene Wenger, and then Unai Emery, even though he wasn't always been an undisputed starter under the latter.



Predictably, the goals have flown, with Auba sharing the Premier League's Golden Boot with Mane and Salah during the 2018-19 season.



Having signed a new deal at the Emirates, can he continue to fire Arsenal forward under Mikel Arteta?

Riyad Mahrez



Manchester City parted with a club-record £60 million to sign Mahrez, finally ending the Algeria international's extended wait to exit Leicester City.



He may have been a Premier League winner with the Foxes in 2016, during that most remarkable of campaigns, but Mahrez hasn't always found the going easy at the Etihad Stadium, where he's occasionally struggled for playing time under Pep Guardiola.



After making a series of decisive contributions during 2018-19, as the Sky Blues won a swathe of domestic silverware, the African champion endued a low-key end to a disappointing season last term.



Cedric Bakambu Beijing Guoan parted with an eye-watering £65 million to take Bakambu to China after the striker had netted 15 goals for Villarreal during the 2017-18 season.



He hit the ground running in the Far East, with eight goals in his first eight games, and also commanded attention with a series of fine showings during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.



The Democratic Republic of Congo hitman previously represented Sochaux and Bursaspor, and was reportedly close to a move to Barcelona last term.



Nicolas Pepe Pepe became Africa's most expensive player in 2019 when Arsenal parted with £72 million to bring the wideman to the Emirates Stadium from LOSC Lille.

He penned a five-year contract with the Gunners after scoring 22 goals and contributing 11 assists in Ligue 1 during 2018-19, prompting former coach Emery to turn to him ahead of Wilfried Zaha.



Arsenal fans were desperate for Pepe to emulate Eden Hazard, LOSC's finest import to the Premier League, rather than his compatriot Gervinho, although to date, Pepe has only shown his quality in glimpses in the top flight.



Victor Osimhen



Napoli went big as they looked to reconfigure their attacking unit and close the gap to perennial Serie A winners Juventus this summer.



The move to bring Nigeria wonderkid Osimhen to Southern Italy could rise to €80 million with add-ons, which would equate to roughly £72.5 million - not including the additional fees.



It's a massive outlay for a player who, despite his promise, only netted 13 goals in the French top flight last season.



Can Osimhen thrive under the intense scrutiny that will accompany his move to Naples?