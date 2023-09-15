Where does the coach sleep? - Sefa Kayi shocked by conversion of Black Stars coach's residence into office

Radio broadcaster, Kwame Sefa Kayi

Seasoned radio broadcaster, Kwame Sefa Kayi, has expressed shock at the conversion of the official residence of the Black Stars coach into an office for the technical director of the Ghana Football Association.

In 2018, the Sports Ministry handed over the keys to a spacious five-bedroom house located in Accra's Airport Residential Area to then-Black Stars coach Akwasi Appiah.



The property which is a collaboration between the Ministry of Works and Housing, was renovated at a cost of GHȻ300,000.



The primary purpose of the residence was to provide accommodation for the head coach of the Black Stars, whoever that might be, as appointed by the Ghana Football Association (GFA).



However, two years down the line, the GFA reported a surprising change.



According to their statement, "the Association has renovated the Airport House given to the Association and turned it into a Technical Hub of the Association."



Furthermore, it clarified that the GFA Technical Hub now houses the offices of the Technical Directorate of the GFA and serves as offices for all National Team coaches, from the U-15 National Team to the Senior National Teams for both men and women.

In a conversation, ace sports journalist, Dan Kwaku Yeboah mentioned the issue as one of the mistakes of the Ministry of Youth and Sports. Sefa Kayi who was shocked by the revelation inquired, "So where does our coach stay?"



Dan Kweku Yeboah responded by saying, "The place offered by the government has been converted into an office for Ghana's German Technical Director, Bernhard Lippert."



JNA/KPE