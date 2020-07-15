Sports News

Where is the over Ghc100,000 donation for victims? - Jerome Otchere asks Kotoko

Editor-in-Chief of Asante Kotoko newspaper 'Express', Jerome Otchere

Editor-in-Chief of Asante Kotoko Express newspaper, Jerome Otchere has wondered why the Porcupine Warriors have failed to compensate victims of the accident that happened in 2017 after three years.

Asante Kotoko was involved in an accident on the Nkwakaw highway while returning from Accra to Kumasi after their 1-0 loss to Inter Allies in the Ghana Premier League.



The accident claimed the life of deputy equipment officer Thomas Obeng Asare, injured players and technical team members including coach Steve Polack, assistant Godwin Ablordey; Baba Mahama and Ashitey Ollenu.



Adding his voice to the growing concerns about why the club has not compensated the victims, Jerome Otchere stated that he is surprised that the victims have still not been compensated despite the club receiving over Ghc100,000 from sympathizers including rivals Accra Hearts of Oak.

"@KotokoExpress records show that 20 individuals, groups, and institutions donated over Ghc100,000 to the victims. Hollard insurance refunded medical bills paid by the club. So, where did the donations go to? Jerome Otchere posted on Twitter.





Three years is too long a time not to speak on a matter like this. The Board, whose Chairman, was the leader of the club at the time of accident, must respond to the victims on humanitarian grounds. pic.twitter.com/zFH0lXTIDD — Jerome Otchere (@JeromeOtchere) July 15, 2020

