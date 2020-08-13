Sports News

Which correct team did you play for? – Arsenal fans blast Akonnor after advice to Partey

Black Stars coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor

Arsenal fans have turned the heat on Black Stars coach CK Akonnor after he questioned the club’s ambitions.

Akonnor in a Starr FM interview advised Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey not to join Arsenal because the club does not guarantee him Champions League football.



He noted that a move to a Champions League playing club or continuation of his Atletico Madrid stay will serve his interest better than Arsenal.



Akonnor said though money will be a huge factor in the ultimate decision taken by the 27-year-old, he hopes Partey will not end up at Arsenal.



“Honestly, I wouldn’t want him to move to Arsenal because, with Atletico, he will always play Champions League football. His position is guaranteed and he will always play. With Arsenal, I’m not too sure. I’m sure money issues will come in, but I hope that whatever he asks for, Atletico will be able to pay.”



With a concluding statement of ‘I know Arsenal fans won’t be happy”, Akonnor knew that his comment will irk the Arsenal fans and as expected the Gunners are all out blazing in his direction.

Arsenal fans on social media have been criticizing the Black Stars coach over his comments.



Some fans questioned Akonnor’s own achievements as a footballer.



Below are some comments





@akonnor_ck u must apologise to arsenal supporters your comment on partey's move to arsenal is childish talk,hw many of your black stars players can walk into great arsenal squad apart from partey massa make think wate. — Jojo???????????????????????? (@Jojo17764769) August 13, 2020

Where should he go?

The guy isnt paid well at Atico. He got to make money and forget this cliche surrounding the whole thing. It is a pity to put Ghana first when taking decisions now. Your sacrifices will amount to nothing because we have greedy leaders who ruin everything. — Se li Kem (@BrytSeli) August 13, 2020

If Arsenal brings in offer him for CK Akonnor to be their ball boy he will wait for no time. This is just ignorance — Hamid ???????????? (@ihamidu1) August 13, 2020

Please ooo is C.K de father of T. Partey anaa to choose where should to go and where not to go anaa he should be mindful of how he is going to help us to win AFCON because it been ages since we won it — kwame Owner (@OwnerKwame) August 13, 2020

Coach paaa saying this publicly? ???? this coach needs 'wisdom of speech'. Showing signs of failing the black stars job already! — evansdarko (@Vanadek) August 13, 2020

He talks same like the style of his football style agr) (joke) football. How can he talk that way. Mtcheeeew — Amoako (@amoakobam) August 13, 2020

Coach Ck you too train your child to be like Partey and let him play for Tano Bofakwa saaa — kojopinto???????? (@scalaxpinto) August 13, 2020

Silly talk from a supposed educated and progressive coach....... — REGGEAMAN FOREVER (@saforo70) August 13, 2020

These Ghanaians ex players think they know more than anybody ehhh. I haven’t seen this level of ignorance before. Aren’t players bought to improve a team? In your mind if he goes to Arsenal he’ll cease to be a good player? He knows Arteta is a good coach... — Prosper. G (@Prokwam) August 13, 2020

He Dey mad???????? — somewae_bi???????? (@swish_jnr) August 13, 2020

Is that coach better than Arteta? What does he know in managing or coaching a player? He should better shut up there and concentrate on his coaching career without trophy instead.......Tell him I said that — Kobby Tonzy (@Andyarkoh) August 13, 2020

Y'all being on CK's neck, I bet you even didn't tap on the link to read the content. He said he shouldn't go to Arsenal if he wants to play in the Champions League regularly and he isn't wrong to say that. Let him think...and it's not as if Arsenal is better than Atletico. — Oshijoo???????? (@sarfo_tabi) August 13, 2020

