While others are building stadiums, you’re making containers – Malik Jabir jabs Nana Yaw Amponsah

Asante Kotoko legend Malik Jabir

Asante Kotoko legend Malik Jabir has scoffed at the Club CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah’s assertion that he would score his tenure in office so far at 75%.

Nana Yaw Amponsah in an interview with Countryman Songo on his Fire for Fire program, rated work done at the club since taking over barely a year ago at 75%, although admitting there’s much to be done.



The former Ghana FA presidential candidate was appointed Asante Kotoko CEO late last year, tasked with steering the club to an era that wholly embraces top notch professionalism and appreciates more modernized and sustainable way of football administration.



In assessing himself, Nana Yaw Amponsah said “If I was outside and analyzing the work of Nana Yaw Amponsah (as CEO), I will score him at 75%”.



However, Malik Jabir who has played, coached and served as a board member of Asante Kotoko believes it is outrightly misplaced for Nana Yaw Amponsah to score himself.



“I think it will be wrong for him to judge himself. You can’t mark your own thesis. So let’s tell him that, we understand. He’s come in, he’s almost halfway in the league. He should list the achievements so that we would judge. He shouldn’t judge,” he told Kessben FM in an interview.

Malik Jabir remains convinced that Nana Yaw Maoinsah has done little to uplift standards at Asante Kotoko to meet the expectations of the club’s followers.



He aimed a dig at the current CEO for his failure to live up to his words of completing the transformation of the club’s Adako Jachie Training complex.



“When people are building stadiums, you are making containers, does that fit Kotoko. When I went to see it, I was disappointed honestly,” he continued.



In Malik Jabir’s opinion, Nana Yaw Amponsah is only heaping a mountain of debt on the club.



“What I can see more is that he’s brought a lot of debt and he’s still trying to bring more,” he concluded.