1
Menu
Sports

Who are Africa's top 10 highest-paid football players?

Sadio Mane 56789 Sadio Mane joined Bayern Munich in the summer of 2022

Fri, 21 Oct 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Senegal star Sadio Mané is the highest-paid player in Africa, earning $21,382,762 per year.

His transfer from Liverpool FC to Bayern Munich in the most recent transfer window increased his salary to $21,382,762.

This is according to Voetbal Travel's analysis of which player will earn the most in 2022. It examined the salaries of over 32,000 active soccer players from 200+ countries, identifying each country's highest-paid soccer player.

Mohamed Salah is second on the African list with $20,573,826 and Gabon's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is third with $14,695,590.

Thomas Partey of Ghana is in fourth place, earning $11,756,472. Achraf Hakimi of Morocco is fifth, earning $9,993,001, and Franck Kessie of Cote d'Ivoire is sixth, earning $8,747,493.

Nigeria's Victor Osimhen, Guinea's Naby Keita, and Algeria's Riyad Mahrez are all tied for seventh place, earning $7,053,883 each.

Geoffrey Kondogbia of the Central African Republic is ranked 10th, earning $6,701,189.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ofori-Atta has failed miserably, why can't he be fired? - Kofi Oduro
NDC jabs NAPO
'I saved Akufo-Addo’s life in 2006 – Captain Smart
GH¢17m galamsey money: Why minister responded
How Haruna Iddrisu drilled Akufo-Addo’s nominee over his jump from High Court to SC
UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss resigns days after Kwasi Kwarteng's sack
Profile of new GES Director-General, Dr. Eric Nkansah
How Captain Smart was arrested by NIB agents - Eyewitness account
Captain Smart arrest: Barker-Vormawor slams Akufo-Addo
Sam George 'begs' NDC to 'free' Akufo-Addo