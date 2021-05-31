Who is Ghana's new assistant coach Greveraars and why is he compared to Mourinho?

Patrick Greveraars is new Black Stars assistant coach

Just like the legendary Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho, new Ghana's new assistant coach Patrick Greveraars was not a footballer but has acquired deep knowledge of the game.

The 45-year-old Dutch was born in the city of Eindhoven and studied at the CIOS in Sittard . At a young age he became interested in the coaching and tactical aspects of football.



Greveraars joined PSV in 1995 at the age of 20, as a youth coach. He stayed with the club for a total of twelve years and worked there with some famous coaches like Remy Reynierse , Pim Verbeek , Guus Hiddink , Ernie Brandts , Erwin Koeman and Leon Vlemmings.



He was also the first replacement and assistant of Fred Rutten , who was head of youth education in those years.



In 2007 he moved to FC Porto , where he became coach of the second team and assistant to Jesualdo Ferreira in the first team.



Here he was fired in November 2010 after a difference of opinion in the team's strategy.

In 2011 he started the trainer/coach course of the KNVB , after which he assisted Jurgen Streppel as an assistant coach at Willem II in 2011.



After this he did an internship as part of the course at Fiorentina , Lazio Roma , Inter , Atlético Madrid , Levante , AEK Larnaca, Fulham FC and Besiktas.



After completing his training, Greveraars became advisor for his former colleague Rutten. In 2012 he was approached by Rutten to become a technique trainer at SBV Vitesse.



After Rutten left the Arnhem club after a season, Greveraars' contract was not renewed.



On May 22, 2014, Greveraars signed a one-year contract with Feyenoord , where he again worked under Rutten as an assistant and technique trainer for the first team.

After Rutten was fired on May 17, 2015, after ending the regular season, Greveraars also left the team from Rotterdam.



Rutten signed a contract with Al Shabab in May 2016 , which appointed Greveraars as his assistant a month later.



In October 2018 he became assistant to Jurgen Streppel at Anorthosis Famagusta . In 2019 he followed Streppel to Al-Jazira.