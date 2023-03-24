Who’s paying? - Nana Obiri Boahen questions presence of Arsenal physiotherapist in Black Stars camp

Former NPP Deputy General Secretary, Nana Obiri Boahen

Former Deputy General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Nana Obiri Boahen, believes is not happy about the decision of Arsenal to let their physiotherapist follow Thomas Partey to the Black Stars camp.

Thomas Partey arrived in Black Star's camp with Arsenal's physiotherapist, Simon Murphy, on Tuesday, March 21, ahead of Ghana's 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola.



The Arsenal physio was part of the team that travelled with the Black Stars to Kumasi in preparation for Ghana's match against the Palancas Negras of Angola on Thursday, March 23, 2023.



Reacting to this, Nana Obiri Boahen described it as weird and also wondered if Simon Murphy's bills will be paid by the Ghana Football Association or Arsenal took care of it.



“I heard something yesterday and I think it’s a bit weird. Arsenal accompanied him (Partey) with their physiotherapist to Ghana. So I asked myself is Arsenal going to bear the cost or Ghana?“ Obiri Boahen asked on Kumasi-based Wontumi FM.



The Black Stars after hosting Angola on March 23, 2023, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi will travel to Luanda for the return leg encounter of the AFCON qualifiers on March 27, 2023.

Meanwhile, Black Stars coach Chris Hughton has said that Mohammed Salisu is a doubt for the game against Angola due to injury concerns.



