Why Abedi Pele gifted Randy Abbey a wristwatch at 2006 World Cup

Former Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Dr Randy Abbey has recounted the circumstances that led to the legendary Abedi Pele gifting him a wristwatch at the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

Dr Randy Abbey narrated on an edition of the Good Morning Ghana show that the act of kindness by Abedi Pele has had a lasting impression on him and under no circumstance will forget it.



Dr. Randy Abbey stated that the gesture by the Olympic Marseille legend was influenced by his response to a question by a journalist on the then-controversial issue of John Paintsil raising an Israeli flag during the tournament.



Dr Randy Abbey narrated that in the aftermath of Ghana’s 2-0 victory over the United States of America, Paintsil unknowingly courted international trouble after celebrating with the flag.



His action was deemed as a potential political statement in support of Israel’s long-standing feud with Palestine.



Dr Randy Abbey however managed to douse the fire during the post-match presser with his explanation that then right back acted in oblivion and that he was unaware of the repercussions of his actions.

The response of Dr Randy Abbey to the question elicited the admiration and excitement of Abedi Pele who gifted him the watch in appreciation.



“He (Abedi Pele) did something for me at the 2006 World Cup and I will never forget it. The John Paintsil incident where he took out the Israeli flag and it became a big issue. At the presser, one international journalist raised it and I was the spokesperson for the Ghana Football Association.



“My response was that this is a player who doesn’t understand international geopolitics and does not understand the implications of what he was doing. He plays in Israel and since Israel was not at the World Cup he thought that his fans and people in Israel ought to be acknowledged. That killed the issue.



“He (Abedi) came to the team hotel later in the day with Anthony Yeboah and he met me. In the course of the conversation, the issue of the presser came up. Abedi Pele took out his wristwatch and gave it to me as a gift,” he said.



About the John Paintsil incident

Former Ghana defender, John Paintsil found himself in an unexpected controversy during the 2006 FIFA World Cup when he raised an Israeli flag after a match against the United States of America.



The incident was not a political statement but a result of an emotional moment after Ghana had won its first match at the World Cup.



The incident occurred on June 17, 2006, after Ghana secured a surprise 2-0 victory over the Czechs.



Paintsil, who was playing for Israeli club Hapoel Tel Aviv at the time, ran onto the pitch with the Israeli flag and waved it to the crowd.



Paintsil's actions angered many Arabs, who saw it as a provocation. This impromptu gesture was not meant to be political but rather a symbol of unity and appreciation.

Paintsil later apologized for raising the Israeli flag, saying that he had not meant to offend anyone.



He explained that he had done it to show his appreciation for the support he had received from his club by then, Hapoel Tel Aviv, and its fans.



The misunderstanding was eventually cleared up, and John Paintsil was not subject to any disciplinary actions from FIFA.



