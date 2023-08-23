Why Ajax rejected West Ham United's bid for Mohammed Kudus

Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus

Dutch football club, Ajax are believed to have turned down West Ham United's initial bid of €40 million offer for Mohammed Kudus due to Arsenal's continued interest in the player.

Kudus emerged as a key player for Ajax during the previous season, attracting attention from several top European clubs, including Arsenal, Chelsea, Brighton and West Ham.



Although Arsenal expressed interest in acquiring Kudus, the club are yet to follow up their interest with a concrete offer for the player.



Despite Arsenal's significant summer spending, Ajax seems to be hoping that the North London club might reconsider making a bid for the Ghanaian midfielder.



This strategic hesitation might have influenced Ajax's decision to reject West Ham's proposal.



Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano shed some light on the situation, explaining, “Let’s see what happens also with Arsenal. Because Arsenal in June called for Kudus then they invested big money on Kai Havertz and all the other players they signed this summer including [Jurrien] Timber and Declan Rice.”

“So that’s why with Arsenal nothing was going to continue but never say never. That’s why Ajax decided to wait and not accept West Ham’s proposals.”



While Kudus has already agreed to personal terms with West Ham, the negotiations between the two clubs have faced challenges.



The Dutch giants have made it clear that they are seeking an additional €10 million before they would even consider parting ways with the highly-rated player.



Kudus scored an impressive 11 goals and provided three assists for Ajax in league matches.



JNA/KPE