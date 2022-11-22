2
Menu
Sports

Why Alhaji Grusah is convinced Ghana will beat Portugal on Thursday

Alhaji Grusah Black Stars management committee member, Alhaji Grusah

Tue, 22 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars management Committee member, Alhaji Karim Grusah has predicted a win for Ghana in their opening game at the 2022 World Cup against Portugal.

The King Faisal FC owner was emphatic with his words, saying that Ghana's win over Switzerland in a friendly on November 17, 2022, makes a strong statement.

Speaking with broadcast journalist, Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, Grusah said the Black Stars could have made a statement with a draw against Switzerland, therefore the win sends a warning to the Portuguese.

"Switzerland beat Portugal, they beat France and Spain. Even drawing with them would've sent signals but beating them sends more signals. Yes, they(Portugal) will be careful...We have a chance, we are going to beat Portugal. Inshallah," he said.

Ghana will begin their World Cup campaign in a tough fixture against Euro 2016 Champions Portugal at Stadium 974 (Rass Abou Aboud) in Doha.

Ghana, who are in Group H with Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea, would want to avoid defeat to boost their chances of qualifying from the difficult group.

Watch the latest edition of GhanaWeb Mundial show and Sports Debate below







EE/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study
Ofori-Atta ready to present 2023 budget
Bridget Otoo pokes finance minister for quoting Methodist Hymn at Ad hoc sitting
Former Finance Minister Prof. Kwesi Botchwey is dead
Social media users celebrate GFA, Black Stars for showcasing fugu on arrival in Qatar
Related Articles: