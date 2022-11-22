Why Alhaji Grusah is convinced Ghana will beat Portugal on Thursday

Black Stars management committee member, Alhaji Grusah

Black Stars management Committee member, Alhaji Karim Grusah has predicted a win for Ghana in their opening game at the 2022 World Cup against Portugal.

The King Faisal FC owner was emphatic with his words, saying that Ghana's win over Switzerland in a friendly on November 17, 2022, makes a strong statement.



Speaking with broadcast journalist, Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, Grusah said the Black Stars could have made a statement with a draw against Switzerland, therefore the win sends a warning to the Portuguese.



"Switzerland beat Portugal, they beat France and Spain. Even drawing with them would've sent signals but beating them sends more signals. Yes, they(Portugal) will be careful...We have a chance, we are going to beat Portugal. Inshallah," he said.



Ghana will begin their World Cup campaign in a tough fixture against Euro 2016 Champions Portugal at Stadium 974 (Rass Abou Aboud) in Doha.



Ghana, who are in Group H with Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea, would want to avoid defeat to boost their chances of qualifying from the difficult group.

Watch the latest edition of GhanaWeb Mundial show and Sports Debate below















EE/KPE