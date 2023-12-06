Why Alidu Seidu considers Sergio Ramos as his role model

Alidu Seidu and Sergio Ramos

Ghana's defender, Alidu Seidu, has expressed delight after being able to play against Sergio Ramos, a player he considers as a role model.

Alidu Seidu, who drew inspiration from the Spanish defender growing up, highlighted that Sergio Ramos is not deterred from going into duels despite being prone to red cards.



He identified Ramos's defending traits as what boosted his confidence as a defender.



Speaking in an interview with Ligue Un, the Clermont Foot defender stated, "When I was little, I really liked Sergio Ramos. He is a player who goes to the duel, who hits, who is always there. In good times he is there, in difficult times he is there. He always goes to coal."

"It's true, he takes a lot of red cards, but he's a player who doesn't give up. When I was able to play against him in Ligue 1 Uber Eats, it was a dream come true!"



Alidu Seidu played against Sergio Ramos in the French Ligue Un in the 2022/23 season in the game involving Clermont Foot versus PSG.



