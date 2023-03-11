Why Andre Ayew is trending after Nottingham Forest's defeat against Tottenham

Nottingham Forest winger, Andre Dede Ayew

Black Stars skipper, Andre Ayew is in the trends on Twitter after missing a penalty in Nottingham Forest's 3-1 defeat to Tottenham on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

His penalty miss had given some Ghanaians on Twitter a reminisces of his penalty miss against Uruguay at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Ayew, who started the game from the bench and got introduced in the 46th minute, was presented with an opportunity to reduce the deficit from the spot in stoppage after a handball call against Kulusevki.



The Ghanaian stepped up, while his side trailed 3-1, and missed as Fraser Foster went the right way to palm the effort.



The miss has given Ghanaians a flashback of his penalty during Ghana's 2-0 loss against Uruguay in a final group decider at the World Cup in Qatar.



He has now missed his last two penalties after going on about 20 spot kicks without missing any.



He still awaits his debut goal for Forest since joining during the winter transfer window.

Check out some reactions below





No one is talking about our captain



He spoil a penalty ooo



Dede Ayew is finished — Yaw dollars (@Yhaw_Dallez) March 11, 2023

Dede Ayew spoil penalty again???? — $paceBo¥ (@lloydfoli_) March 11, 2023

Nottingham Forest paa let someone come play penalty give you then you choose Dede Ayew I’m sure they watched the World Cup ???????? — Your Crush???? (@3b3fafo_) March 11, 2023

Nottingham forest regrets employing a scammer like Dede Ayew pic.twitter.com/dJYMS7oPqY — Agyingo???? (@Agyingo77) March 11, 2023

Dem say Dede Ayew rep “RIP Christian Atsu ” fro 3 weeks this, Negga no score to show off .



Today too he get penalty spoil am ????????. The thing dey go a month be that ???????????? — Steeze ???? (@__Steeze1) March 11, 2023

Dede Ayew carry ein curse from Ghana go London — YawStylish✊???????????? (@Menstrual_Pains) March 11, 2023

Dede Ayew and missing penalties ???? pic.twitter.com/EUALV59KLY — Rowland???? (@Ghana_Ronaldo) March 11, 2023

????❌ vs Uruguay



????❌ vs Tottenham Hotspur



Dede Ayew has now missed back to back penalties for the first time in his career ???? pic.twitter.com/9quAFyK3k4 — Yaw Ampofo Jr (@Yaw_Ampofo_) March 11, 2023

Dede Ayew saa spoil penalty ????????????????



Blud for retire — Kweku Nsiah Sarkodie (@qwekunsiah) March 11, 2023

We ain’t even done talking about the penalty Dede Ayew missed against Uruguay yet and here comes another against Spurs???????? pic.twitter.com/xT2BfOhJmz — Kumasi Mayor???? (@HenryKnight_) March 11, 2023

Dede Ayew has missed a penalty for Nottingham Forest ???? For Club and Country — TWO TERTY (@Aboa_Banku1) March 11, 2023

Eeei Dede, Ayew kidding me? pic.twitter.com/qdVo6uwxah — Nungua Lewandowski ???????????? (@Lewan_____) March 11, 2023

Dede Ayew has missed a penalty for Nottingham Forest hmm — Mempeasem President (@AsieduMends) March 11, 2023

EE/DA