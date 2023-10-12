Why Andre Ayew was not named in Black Stars squad - GFA explains

Black Stars skipper, Andre Ayew

Ghana Football Association spokesperson, Henry Asante Twum, has said the Black Stars technical team dropped Andre Ayew from their recent squad because the player is unattached.

According to Twum, the Black Stars skipper has been in a series of meetings with clubs over a potential move.



He said the technical team informed Ayew of their decision to exclude him, which the player took it as a good fate.



“...he is not someone you can easily do away with or you can easily replace, however, he has got his future to sort out. At the moment he is club-less, he is talking to clubs, he is having meetings with clubs and he travels a lot.



“So the technical team spoke to him to make him understand that they want to excuse him from these two international friendlies so that he can sort out his future."



“He took it in good fate and gave his blessing to the team as far as the two matches are concerned and the technical team also wished him well as he looks for a new team," he told Radio Gold Sports.

He also noted that the skipper's omission does not mean he is done with the Black Stars, adding that Ayew is still pivotal for the team.



“So there is no problem as if the door is shut on him, it’s not as if the journey is over for him as far as the team is concerned and Andre brings a lot to this team.



“He is a useful part of the jigsaw, he brings experience to the table, he brings his leadership on and off the pitch.



“He provides loads of inspiration to some of these young players in the squad but for now the coaches feel he should focus on his future, sort out his club issues then he will be considered going forward.”



Black Stars head coach, Chris Hughton named a 23-man squad for the October international break.

Ghana, who ended the last international break with two wins in two games, will hope to continue their form as they face Mexico on October 15, and the USA on October 18, 2023.



The Black Stars will face Mexico at the Bank of America Stadium before playing USA at the Geodis Park.



EE/NOQ



