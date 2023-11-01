Why Asamoah Gyan conducted DNA tests on his three children with Gifty

Asamoah Gyan and his ex-wife

In February 2019, a news story emerged that legendary Ghanaian footballer, Asamoah Gyan had ordered a DNA test be conducted on all three children from his relationship with Gifty Gyan now Gifty Oware.

The news swept across the airwaves like wildfire with most Ghanaians chiding Gyan for doubting his wife and seeking annulment of the marriage.



When the results of the DNA conducted at Medilab were released, it came to light that Asamoah Gyan was indeed the father of all three children.



Four years after the DNA and with the benefit of the Accra High Court ruling on the marriage annulment case, lawyer Kusi Appiah, the legal rep of Asamoah Gyan has opened up on why his client demanded the DNA tests.



In an interview with Asempa FM, lawyer Kusi Appiah explained that Asamoah Gyan was compelled to order the tests due to pressure from the husband of his now ex-wife who is known as Mr Oware.



According to Kusi Appiah, the said husband who is based in the UK had on numerous occasions insisted that Gifty Appiah gave birth to the children at the time she was his registered wife and that there is a possibility that the children were not Gyan’s.

GhanaWeb actually understands that on a number of occasions, Mr Oware threatened not to grant Asamoah Gyan access to the children due to his belief that he was their biological father.



“When the DNA test proved that all kids were his, Asamoah Gyan was extremely happy. He was happy because he had been challenged by someone that his wife wasn’t his and that at the time they married, the wife was also married to another person. The person even told Asamoah Gyan that he suspects some of the children were his.



"The right thing for Gyan to have done was to make sure that he conducted a DNA test to prove the paternity of the children. When people were criticizing Gyan for being irresponsible, he was jubilating because he had been vindicated."



An Accra High Court on October 31, 2023, handed down judgment in a three-year divorce battle involving former Ghana international Asamoah Gyan.



The court agreed to dissolve the marriage which was contracted in 2013 between Gyan and Gifty, and in the process made consequential directions about the paternity of the three kids belonging to the couple.



Gyan had previously denied paternity forcing the court to conduct a Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) test which result proved he was indeed the father of the kids.



Dennis Law, wrote of the paternity issue in their report: "Initially, Asamoah Gyan had denied paternity of their three children, seeking an annulment of their marriage. However, the court, in its decision on October 31, 2023, established that the three children are indeed the progeny of Asamoah Gyan."



Other consequential directions relative to the upkeep of the kids after the dissolution of the marriage included that "Asamoah Gyan is obligated to pay Gifty Gyan a monthly sum of 25,000 Ghana cedis.



"This stipend is allocated for the upbringing and welfare of the three children, excluding expenses such as school fees, medical and dental care, flight tickets, and various other childcare-related costs," the law firm added.

