Why Asamoah Gyan is trending along with Ballon d'Or, Messi, World Cup, Ronaldo

Asamoah Gyan and ex-wife Gifty

Former Black Stars skipper, Asamoah Gyan, made it into the trends on Twitter (now X) and Facebook latee Tuesday, October 31, 2023; after reports emerged of the conclusion of a divorce case he has been involved in.

At a point ‘Asamoah Gyan’ went as high up as fifth on the trends along with others like #nsmqgrandefinale, Messi, Ronaldo, World Cup, #BallonDor and Presec.



Multiple portals reported that an Accra High Court, after three years, ruled on the divorce case involving his former wife relative to her divorce demands, paternity of their three kids and issue of their custody.



Some key outcomes from the case as shared widely in the media are as follows:



a. Asamoah Gyan is the father of ex-wife Gifty's three children.



b. He must pay GH¢25,000 monthly for their upkeep



c. Other expenses such as school fees, medical and dental care, flight tickets and various other childcare costs, will be borne by Gyan.

d. In terms of landed property, Gifty will also receive Asamoah Gyan's UK mansion, a four-bedroom house at Spintex in Accra and ownership of land meant for a fuel station in Prampram.



e. She is also given a BMW, an Infiniti



Gyan's first reaction to the report was about how he was being matured about the issue and keeping quiet knowing that he still maintains a good chunck of his wealth.



"If I have 10pts and I keep quiet cos I’m matured, and you have 2 pts and you going find public sympathy, then it’s cool. You are very funny. This is deep so think about it," he tweeted after sharing a link to the story by a blogger.





After a three-year legal battle, an Accra court ruled today that Asamoah Gyan is the father of his wife’s three children.



As part of the settlement, he must pay GH¢25,000 monthly for their upkeep, excluding specific expenses such as school fees, medical and dental care, flight… pic.twitter.com/c8AB5T3DSt — SIKAOFFICIAL???? (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) October 31, 2023

Asamoah Gyan to the judge after the court ruling pic.twitter.com/uISvYxfEFd — Essel (@Esselguy) October 31, 2023

Marriage is destroying lots of men.



So now Hakimi should be the standard for any man who wants to get married or is married to avoid thing like these ……



Asamoah Gyan We are with you.



But I know his properties are not only in his name so how is the ex wife going to get them ?? pic.twitter.com/ION0jXpb0d — JJ (@stur_bbon) October 31, 2023

I’ve a feeling Asamoah Gyan is cooking something ????



His responds to the divorce settlement???? pic.twitter.com/J7eo05ImOL — WithAlvin ???????? (@withAlvin__) October 31, 2023

