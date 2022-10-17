Why Asante Kotoko legend Ntow Gyan wants God to wipe all Ghanaians from the earth

Asante Kotoko legend, Ntow Gyan

Asante Kotoko's legend, Ntow Gyan has opened up on how he nearly went to prison after a Ghanaian snitched on him when he decided to play for the Ivorian national team.

According to the former midfielder who holds both Ghana and Ivory Coast passports, he was one time invited to join the Ivorian national team because of his incredible performance in the league for Stade Abidjan but that nearly sent him and his club President to prison.



He stated that after making the cut for the Elephants, he had to run back to Ghana to avoid being imprisoned because a Ghanaian went to tell the authorities that he is a Ghanaian and not a full-blooded Ivoirian.



This to him is the reason why he wished that God will wipe out all Ghanaians from the face of the earth because the "Ghanaian is evil."



Read Ntow Gyan's narration in an interview with Dan Kweku Yeboah on YouTube below:



"I was playing very well for Stade Abidjan and I earned a call-up to join the Ivorian national team but it was around that time that my own people from Ghana went to snitch that I was not a full Ivorian and I have Ghanaian heritage knowing very well that I can go to prison for that even without a trial.



That is why I have been saying that I would have wiped out Ghanaians from the face of the earth if I was God and created new ones because we are not good people. We are evil people and I could have gone to jail because I had both Ghanaian and Ivorian passports.

I was called to the Ivorian FA Secretariat to go and meet the Presidents alongside my club President and I told him the truth that my father was an Ivoirian but my mother was from Ghana. They told me I couldn't play for the national team because I'm not a full-blooded Ivorian.



That meant that my club President who signed my documents for me would be sent to jail for "deceiving" the State and he had to make me run so we both could avoid going to prison," Ntow Gyan ended.



Watch this week's episode of GhanaWeb Sports Debate below:







