1
Menu
Sports

Why Asante Kotoko suspended midfielder Joseph Amoako

Ghana International Joseph Amoako Asante Kotoko midfielder, Joseph Amoako

Tue, 9 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana Premier League giants, Asante Kotoko have indefinitely suspended midfielder Joseph Amoako pending a final determination from the club’s disciplinary committee.

According to the club, the 20-year-old display on social media is in contravention of the club's code of conduct.

A statement from the club reads, “Joseph Amoako, 20, has been suspended indefinitely pending a final determination through the club’s disciplinary procedures.

“This is due to his misconduct on social media which the club finds unacceptable.”

Amoako started his career with Central Region-based club Young Red Bull, a lower-tier side in Division Two League.

He joined Asante Kotoko on a three-year deal in October 2021, tying him to the Porcupine Warriors until 2024.

In February 2022, he moved to Swedish side Helsingborgs IF on a one-year loan deal with an option to make it permanent.

However, Amoako returned to Kotoko following the end of his loan spell in the 2022/23 campaign.

LL/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
Police bust two new suspects in 2019 murder of GPHA manager
The 'fight' between Zanetor Rawlings and Meredith Naakai Lamptey-Addy
Akufo-Addo, Kufuor attend Otumfuo's 73rd birthday bash in London
Help me resolve Bawku crisis as you did in Dagbon - Akufo-Addo 'begs' Otumfuo
Watch Otumfuo, Lady Julia on the dance floor at birthday bash in London
Watch Otumfuo, Lady Julia on the dance floor at birthday bash in London
National Cathedral: Ablakwa explains why he kicked ‘court papers’
Use of Asanteman flag on coronation flyer draws Twitter chatter