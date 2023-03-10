Why Baba Rahman is not in Ghana squad for Angola games

Baba Rahman is nursing an injury

The celebrations on social media over the of Baba Rahman in Ghana’s squad for the doubleheader against Angola was akin to a victory for the Black Stars at the World Cup.

There was a groundswell of celebration on all social media platforms as Ghanaians heaved a sigh of relief that when they watch the Black Stars take on Angola on March 23, they will not see Baba Rahman on the pitch.



Chris Hughton has enjoyed a lot of praise as many believe he has shown balls with his decision to drop Baba Rahman who many believe has been present in the squad due to his relationship with certain figures in Ghana football.



But is Baba Rahman not in the squad because of tactical reasons or he is just not available for selection?



GhanaWeb checks indicate that the left-back is not in the squad because of injury and not because of Chris Hughton’s bold call or whatever.



Our checks show that Baba Rahman has been injured since the mid of February with his last game being a Championship match against Rotherham on February 14.

The latest update on Baba Rahman on Reading’s website shows that he is on the sidelines and not match fit.



A report on the Reading website published on February 25 reads “Reading remain without the injured Tom Holmes, Sam Hutchinson, Liam Moore, Ovie Ejaria, Lucas Joao, Dejan Tetek and Baba Rahman, while captain Andy Yiadom completes the second off of his two-match suspension against the Seasiders. So Nelson Abbey is the Academy graduate to make it onto the substitutes bench this afternoon, having come on to make just his second league appearance in Reading colours last weekend.”.



In Baba Rahman’s absence, Chris Hughton has invited Patrick Kpozo to deputize for Gideon Mensah who is expected to be the first-choice left-back for both games against Angola.



The first leg in Kumasi will be played on March 23 with the return fixture, coming four days later.



