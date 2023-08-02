Why Bayern Munich sold Sadio Mane to Saudi club after just one year

Sadio Mane joins Al Nassr

Senegal great Sadio Mane has completed a move to Saudi Arabia just a year after joining Bayern Munich in a ceremonious transfer from Liverpool.

Mane's first year at Bayern was nothing short of disappointing, although he got off to flying which saw him scoring 3 goals in his first three league games.



However, a dip in form and consistent injuries relegated him to the bench and subsequently worsened the situation with an altercation with teammate Leroy Sane after their game against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League.



The two-time African Footballer of the Year ended up in the bad books of the Bavarians following the misconduct, hence, the decision to let go of him.



Sadio Mane has now become the latest big name to join the Saudi Pro League in a deal worth £34 million.



Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel speaking on the player's departure admitted that the Senegalese has left on an unwanted note.



"Leaving Bayern hurts me. I would have wished for a different ending. We had a long, big hug and we both agreed that we don't like what's happening now, but we think it's for the best in this situation," He told Sky Germany.

"Sometimes things don't work out as everybody wants it to work out. In person, I have always had a very good relationship with him and this will stay. I can totally understand that he feels hurt and I also wouldn't feel happy if things like this happened.



"Obviously it's something that we didn't bring into the full potential, which is my job and my responsibility, but in this particular situation, it was the best solution to untie the knot," he added.



TWI NEWS



Sadio Mane has now become the highest-paid African footballer with £661,000 weekly wages, which sum to £34.37 million yearly tax-free earnings at Al Nassr.



He is also set to receive £8.6 million in bonuses based on his number of appearances.



