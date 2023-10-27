Why Bernhard Lippert left his role as GFA technical director

Bernhard Lippert

Ghana Football Association (GFA) technical director, Bernhard Lippert, has exited his role after three years.

According to Angel FM, Lippert's unexpected departure is due to the GFA refusing to extend his stay.



The German was appointed in 2020 on a two-year deal to spearhead and help in calving an identity for Ghana Football.



“Bernhard Lippert will be responsible for the strategy, development, and technical direction of the Technical Directorate, the preparation and implementation of technical programmes at the grassroots, juvenile, and National Teams thereby preparing football coaches and footballers for the future,” part GFA's statement on his appointment stated.



Despite being appointed on a two-year deal, he lasted three years and played a key role in developing the national football philosophy dubbed 'Ghana Football DNA'.



The Ghana Football DNA is to serve as the blueprint to guide the GFA in ensuring the growth of football in the country.

EE/KPE



