Why Callum Hudson-Odoi turned down chance to be in Qatar with Black Stars

Callum Hudson-Odoi

Chelsea forward, Callum Hudson-Odoi will not be representing any country at the 2022 FIFA World Cup although he is eligible to play for both England and Ghana.

The talented youngster has according to reports held talks with officials from Ghana over the possibility of finally switching his allegiance to play for the Black Stars.



However, per close sources, the player who is currently on loan at German Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen decided to snub Ghana at this point in time.



Although he knows saying yes to Ghana would have earned him a place in the Black Stars squad for the world cup, it is understood that he opted to keep his chances open with the England national team.

The forward believes he still has a good chance of becoming a key player for the Three Lions and hence wants to be open.



While he has been snubbed by England head coach Gareth Southgate for this year’s world cup, Callum Hudson-Odoi is confident that he will excel at Bayer Leverkusen this season to merit a place in the England squad for the next assignments after the world cup.



For now the 22-year-old is happy to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup at home.